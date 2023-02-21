Celo 24 Hour Volume Reaches $29.46 Million (CELO)

Celo (CELO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 21st. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $0.84 or 0.00003434 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 16.5% against the dollar. Celo has a total market capitalization of $411.30 million and $29.46 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00418567 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.15 or 0.27726638 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Celo Coin Profile

Celo was first traded on September 15th, 2017. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 487,448,202 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is forum.celo.org. Celo’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo is https://reddit.com/r/celohq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celo

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

