Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) Stock Holdings Lowered by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. reduced its position in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHK. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 100.2% during the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 6,175,883 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 15.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,196,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,127,000 after buying an additional 1,517,281 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 4,616.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,396,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367,131 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 1,578.4% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,243,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $93,644,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHK. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Chesapeake Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHK opened at $80.09 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $64.81 and a twelve month high of $107.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.77 and its 200-day moving average is $96.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

