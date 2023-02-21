Chromia (CHR) Price Up 12.3% Over Last 7 Days

Chromia (CHR) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 21st. One Chromia token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000824 BTC on major exchanges. Chromia has a total market capitalization of $138.98 million and approximately $19.51 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded up 12.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002021 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0635 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000319 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $103.34 or 0.00418567 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,845.15 or 0.27726638 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia’s genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 690,499,228 tokens and its circulating supply is 686,549,902 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com. Chromia’s official message board is blog.chromia.com. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible.Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects.Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future.The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-“

