Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.60-$1.65 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.46. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chuy’s from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Chuy’s from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Stephens upped their price target on Chuy’s from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. CL King began coverage on Chuy’s in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $35.50.

Shares of CHUY opened at $36.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $663.12 million, a P/E ratio of 33.19 and a beta of 1.72. Chuy’s has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $39.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.24.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $104.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.94 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Chuy’s by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Chuy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chuy’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership and operation of full-service restaurants serving a distinct menu of authentic Mexican and Tex-Mex inspired food. Its menu includes enchiladas, fajitas, rellenos, tacos, burritos, combination platters and daily specials, complemented by a variety of appetizers, soups, and salads.

