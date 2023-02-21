Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,661 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 33,541 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $5,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 79.2% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 1,656.0% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Citizens Financial Group news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 90,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $3,899,627.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,598,927. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Shares of CFG opened at $43.18 on Tuesday. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.65 and a 1 year high of $53.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.18%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

