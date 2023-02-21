Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,553,000 after purchasing an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,956,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,541,000 after buying an additional 312,315 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 14.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,897,000 after buying an additional 369,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 15,209 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $983,261.85. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,966,600.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.55, for a total transaction of $3,695,691.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 over the last 90 days. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cloudflare has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.96.

NYSE:NET opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $132.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 5.35 and a quick ratio of 5.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.21 and its 200-day moving average is $54.36.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

