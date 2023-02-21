Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $128.68.
In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.
