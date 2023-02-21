Comfort Systems USA (FIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Comfort Systems USA to post earnings of $1.37 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.26. Comfort Systems USA has a 52 week low of $74.14 and a 52 week high of $128.68.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $360,810.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,334,124.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates through the following segments: Mechanical Services, and Electrical Services. The Mechanical Services segment includes HVAC, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring and fire protection.

