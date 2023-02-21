Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. decreased its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 322,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 201,163 shares during the period. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $27,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.7% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,885,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $654,821,000 after acquiring an additional 550,853 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 902.1% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 453,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,134,000 after acquiring an additional 408,308 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Consolidated Edison by 12,211.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258,303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,152,000 after buying an additional 256,205 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $93.25 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.35.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $87.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.82.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc operates as a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York(CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

