Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Position Reduced by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 216,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,888 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $5,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 9,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.2% in the third quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 9,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $23.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.22 and a 1 year high of $36.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Coterra Energy news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $138,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James lowered Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup downgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

