Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Stock Holdings Lifted by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. grew its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 181,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $26,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Crown Castle by 3.4% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Crown Castle by 33.4% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 4,497.6% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,577 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 205.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CCI. Cowen raised their price target on Crown Castle from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Crown Castle from $230.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays increased their target price on Crown Castle from $152.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

Crown Castle Stock Up 0.7 %

Crown Castle stock opened at $140.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. Crown Castle Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.71 and a twelve month high of $199.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.62.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.83). The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.96% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 162.18%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

Further Reading

