Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Position Cut by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,131 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 11,640 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FANG. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,270,639 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,544,979,000 after purchasing an additional 97,283 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,686,863 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,052,413,000 after purchasing an additional 775,843 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,383,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $408,686,000 after purchasing an additional 46,024 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,685,441 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $323,487,000 after purchasing an additional 412,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,113,810 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $256,088,000 after purchasing an additional 23,599 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,012 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total transaction of $275,563.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,623 shares in the company, valued at $3,235,406.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $134.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.71 and a 1 year high of $168.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 2.02.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Johnson Rice raised Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.62.

Diamondback Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

