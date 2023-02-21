Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC grew its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $233,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,053 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,251,000 after acquiring an additional 7,107 shares during the period. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,701,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLB shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barrington Research cut shares of Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

In related news, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total value of $4,230,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.66, for a total transaction of $164,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,780.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP John D. Couling sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.61, for a total transaction of $4,230,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,143,289.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 118,364 shares of company stock worth $9,876,374 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DLB opened at $83.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.01. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $61.55 and a one year high of $88.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.99.

Dolby Laboratories Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

About Dolby Laboratories

Dolby Laboratories, Inc engages in the provision of audio and imaging technologies. It transforms entertainment and communications for content playback in movies, television, music, and gaming. Its products include Cinema Imaging Products, Cinema Audio Products, and other products such as 3-D kits, broadcast hardware and software, monitors, and solutions for hearing impaired consumers.

