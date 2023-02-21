East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of East West Bancorp worth $6,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 1,515.6% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 80.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 73.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 100.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 39.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jack C. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $154,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,136 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,472. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.5 %

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on EWBC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.00.

Shares of East West Bancorp stock opened at $78.16 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.65 and a 12-month high of $90.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $70.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.69.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.24 million. East West Bancorp had a net margin of 43.06% and a return on equity of 19.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

East West Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The Consumer and Business Banking segment provides financial service products and services to consumer and commercial customers through the company’s branch network in the U.S.

