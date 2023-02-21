EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Holdings Cut by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lowered its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 52.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Oconnor LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 22.4% in the third quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC now owns 103,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,946,000 after acquiring an additional 18,949 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $5,176,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 101.3% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 22,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 46.6% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.48% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties Price Performance

NYSE EGP opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $137.47 and a 12 month high of $217.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.89.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.90%.

EGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp raised EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.00.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.