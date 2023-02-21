EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,930 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the first quarter worth about $41,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in EastGroup Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in EastGroup Properties by 79.5% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on EastGroup Properties from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $168.00.

EastGroup Properties Trading Down 0.2 %

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

EGP opened at $166.05 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $159.20 and its 200-day moving average is $157.89. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.47 and a twelve month high of $217.46.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.90%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

