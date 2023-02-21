eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.
eBay Price Performance
EBAY stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
