eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $52.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Posted by on Feb 21st, 2023

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAYGet Rating) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $44.00 to $52.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of eBay from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.19.

eBay Price Performance

EBAY stock opened at $48.24 on Tuesday. eBay has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $60.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -438.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.68.

Institutional Trading of eBay

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of eBay in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of eBay during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of eBay by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Company Profile

(Get Rating)

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Further Reading

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.