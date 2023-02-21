EchoStar (SATS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. EchoStar has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $26.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.
