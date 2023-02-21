EchoStar (SATS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 23rd. Analysts expect EchoStar to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

EchoStar Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SATS opened at $18.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.02 and a quick ratio of 5.02. EchoStar has a one year low of $15.26 and a one year high of $26.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71.

Get EchoStar alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SATS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered shares of EchoStar from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EchoStar

EchoStar Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SATS. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of EchoStar by 95.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of EchoStar by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in EchoStar by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in EchoStar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EchoStar by 2,809.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,470 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 5,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.06% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

EchoStar Corp. engages in the design, development, and distribution of digital set-top boxes and products for direct-to-home satellite service providers. It operates through the following business segments: Hughes, and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment provides broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services to domestic and international consumer customers and broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services and communication solutions to service providers and enterprise customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EchoStar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EchoStar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.