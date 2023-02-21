Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the third quarter worth about $45,000. First Command Bank acquired a new stake in Edison International in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.18.

NYSE EIX opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.81 and a 200-day moving average of $64.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Edison International has a 12 month low of $54.45 and a 12 month high of $73.32. The company has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.09%.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

