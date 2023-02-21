Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 127,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,647 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Edison International by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,732,894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541,989 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Edison International by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,904,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,096 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Edison International by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,703,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,815,214,000 after buying an additional 814,769 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Edison International by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,458,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,347,000 after buying an additional 747,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Edison International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Edison International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Edison International from $82.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edison International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.18.

Edison International Stock Performance

Edison International Increases Dividend

Shares of EIX opened at $67.59 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.77. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a $0.7375 dividend. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s payout ratio is currently 156.09%.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.