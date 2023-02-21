Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Ekso Bionics Price Performance

Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.

Get Ekso Bionics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics

Ekso Bionics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ekso Bionics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) by 153.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,006 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.34% of Ekso Bionics worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 12.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.