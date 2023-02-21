Ekso Bionics (EKSO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Ekso Bionics Price Performance
Shares of Ekso Bionics stock opened at $1.68 on Tuesday. Ekso Bionics has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $3.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics in a report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ekso Bionics
Ekso Bionics Company Profile
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development and sale of exoskeleton technology that currently has applications in healthcare and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment consists of the engineering, manufacture, and sale of exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- What is Dividend Harvesting and the Dividend Capture Strategy?
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.