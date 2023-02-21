Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.41 Per Share

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, February 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of 0.41 per share on Tuesday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a boost from Endeavour Mining’s previous dividend of $0.40.

Endeavour Mining Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:EDVMF opened at $21.87 on Tuesday. Endeavour Mining has a 52-week low of $16.47 and a 52-week high of $27.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from GBX 2,400 ($28.90) to GBX 2,580 ($31.07) in a report on Monday, December 12th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$40.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.50 to C$38.50 in a report on Monday, October 24th.

About Endeavour Mining

Endeavour Mining Plc is one of gold producer in West Africa and member of the World Gold Council. The firm is operating assets across Senegal, Cote d’Ivoire and Burkina Faso and a strong portfolio of advanced development projects and exploration assets in the prospective Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa.

Featured Articles

