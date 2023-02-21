Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 794 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $5,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Entergy by 15.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Entergy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Entergy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Entergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Entergy from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered Entergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Entergy from $129.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Entergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

Entergy Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ETR opened at $109.43 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.18. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $94.94 and a 52 week high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.06. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.41%.

About Entergy

(Get Rating)

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power and the operations of a natural gas distribution business.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.