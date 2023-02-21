Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $30.88 Million Stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628,469 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,127 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $30,877,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTNT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 395.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,995,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,998,500,000 after buying an additional 42,299,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 380.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,872,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,487,614 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 363.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,811,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,343,055 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 407.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,549,130 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,552,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 148.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,416,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $419,606,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $60.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $71.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.93.

Insider Activity at Fortinet

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 309.63% and a net margin of 19.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 575,494 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total transaction of $33,936,881.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,517,298.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total value of $12,895,271.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,596,935,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTNT. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. MKM Partners upped their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.39.

Fortinet Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.