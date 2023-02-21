Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC reduced its holdings in Executive Network Partnering Co. (NYSE:ENPC – Get Rating) by 24.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 229,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,653 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC owned approximately 0.55% of Executive Network Partnering worth $2,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. GAM Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Executive Network Partnering during the third quarter valued at $372,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Executive Network Partnering by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 334,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after acquiring an additional 74,417 shares during the period. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter valued at about $771,000. Finally, RPO LLC bought a new position in Executive Network Partnering in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,026,000. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Executive Network Partnering Stock Down 2.8 %

ENPC opened at $6.65 on Tuesday. Executive Network Partnering Co. has a twelve month low of $8.46 and a twelve month high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12.

Executive Network Partnering Company Profile

Executive Network Partnering Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar partnering transaction with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

