Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires New Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after buying an additional 7,093 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.92.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz
Kraft Heinz Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $40.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.27. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 1-year low of $32.73 and a 1-year high of $44.87. The stock has a market cap of $49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.73.
Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.77%.
About Kraft Heinz
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Kraft Heinz (KHC)
- Lithium Americas Goes into Production in 2023. Time to Buy?
- Johnson & Johnson: Taking The Bull By The Horns?
- 3 High-Yield Values You Can Buy And Hold Forever
- Why Albemarle Stock is a Long-Term Buy for an Inevitable Future?
- The Real Super Bowl Winner: DraftKings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.