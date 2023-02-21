Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 1,693 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARMK. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 35.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $174,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Aramark in the first quarter worth about $203,000.

Get Aramark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total transaction of $401,520.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,723,222.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Lauren A. Harrington sold 9,452 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $401,520.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,723,222.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lynn Mckee sold 30,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.46, for a total transaction of $1,308,489.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 281,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,961,576.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aramark Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Aramark from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $46.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Aramark from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Aramark from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aramark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.63.

ARMK opened at $38.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 44.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.65. Aramark has a twelve month low of $28.74 and a twelve month high of $45.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). Aramark had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.33%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Aramark’s payout ratio is 50.57%.

About Aramark

(Get Rating)

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform and Career Apparel (Uniform). The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARMK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.