Exos TFP Holdings LLC Acquires Shares of 456 Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Kellogg by 379.2% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Kellogg by 137.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 115.5% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in Kellogg in the second quarter worth about $31,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Kellogg
In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.63, for a total value of $6,763,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,631,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,381,203.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 400,000 shares of company stock worth $27,879,000. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Kellogg Price Performance
Shares of K opened at $68.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.74. Kellogg has a 52-week low of $59.54 and a 52-week high of $77.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.42.
Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.09. Kellogg had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Kellogg’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Kellogg announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
Kellogg Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 84.59%.
Kellogg Company Profile
Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).
See Also
