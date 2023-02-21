Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,369 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,839 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 127.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,798 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 90.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APTV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Aptiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $151.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Aptiv from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.76.

Aptiv Stock Down 0.9 %

Aptiv stock opened at $119.64 on Tuesday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $144.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $103.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.55. The company has a market capitalization of $32.42 billion, a PE ratio of 61.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. Aptiv had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $635,441.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,237 shares in the company, valued at $53,317,655.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Aptiv Plc is an global technology and mobility architecture company, which engages in the design and manufacture vehicle components. It operates through the Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience segments. The Signal and Power Solutions segment includes complete electrical architecture and component products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.