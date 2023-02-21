Exos TFP Holdings LLC Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Cowa LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $214.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 0.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $189.73 and a one year high of $279.71.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. Analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total value of $451,091.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Bank of America downgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $285.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.46.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

