Exos TFP Holdings LLC Purchases New Stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 620 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of STT opened at $92.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $58.62 and a 1 year high of $94.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.95. The firm has a market cap of $31.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.59.

State Street Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.05%.

STT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.89.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.