Exos TFP Holdings LLC Takes $44,000 Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 15.4% during the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 15,643,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,423,000 after buying an additional 2,093,425 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.5% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 24,725,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,367,553,000 after buying an additional 610,639 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Cloudflare by 2.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Cloudflare by 62.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,338,000 after acquiring an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Cloudflare by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,897,000 after acquiring an additional 369,048 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of Cloudflare stock opened at $64.45 on Tuesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.37 and a fifty-two week high of $132.45. The firm has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a PE ratio of -107.42 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.35, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several research firms have issued reports on NET. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cloudflare from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $80.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.96.

In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,777,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 74,710 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total value of $2,980,929.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 15,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.92, for a total value of $781,497.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,777,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 475,494 shares of company stock valued at $24,308,287 in the last quarter. 15.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cloudflare Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

