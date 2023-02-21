Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Shares Bought by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 190,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,273 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $32,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 28.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 35.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 80.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.4% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXR. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $220.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James upgraded Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.33.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

NYSE EXR opened at $158.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $169.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.97 and a 1-year high of $222.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 87.08%.

Extra Space Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.