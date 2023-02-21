Farmland Partners (FPI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect Farmland Partners to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Farmland Partners Price Performance

Farmland Partners stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $682.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.85 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.42. Farmland Partners has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $16.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Farmland Partners by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $423,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Farmland Partners by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 91,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 28,900 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Several research firms have issued reports on FPI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Farmland Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. the firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

