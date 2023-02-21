FAT Brands (FAT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
FAT Brands Stock Performance
NASDAQ FAT opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. FAT Brands has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $10.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.30.
FAT Brands Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. FAT Brands’s payout ratio is -11.79%.
FAT Brands Company Profile
FAT Brands, Inc engages in developing, marketing, acquiring, and managing fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts around the world. Its brands include Yalla Mediterranean, Buffalo’s Cafe & Express, Ponderosa Steakhouse and Bonanza, Fatburger, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Bonanza Steak & BBQ, and Hurricane BTW.
