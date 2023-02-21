FAT Brands (FATBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.

FAT Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.30.

Get FAT Brands alerts:

FAT Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FAT Brands

FAT Brands Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in FAT Brands stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of FAT Brands Inc. ( NASDAQ:FATBB Get Rating ) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,766 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in FAT Brands were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FAT Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FAT Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.