FAT Brands (FATBB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FATBB – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22nd.
Shares of NASDAQ:FATBB opened at $6.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.92. FAT Brands has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $15.30.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.35%. FAT Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -11.79%.
FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and manages quick service, fast casual, casual dining, and polished casual dining restaurant concepts worldwide. As of October 5, 2022, it owned seventeen restaurant brands, including Round Table Pizza, Fatburger, Marble Slab Creamery, Johnny Rockets, Fazoli's, Twin Peaks, Great American Cookies, Hot Dog on a Stick, Buffalo's Cafe and Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Pretzelmaker, Elevation Burger, Native Grill & Wings, Yalla Mediterranean, and Ponderosa Steakhouse/Bonanza Steakhouse, as well as franchises and owns approximately 2,300 locations.
