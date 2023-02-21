Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Sold by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,951 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 10,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 247,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,306,000 after buying an additional 89,511 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 120,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after buying an additional 21,994 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 97,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after buying an additional 6,470 shares during the period. 80.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Howard Hammond sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $37,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,202 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,218.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.10.

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $36.95 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.21. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $30.92 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 26.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.29%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth and Asset Management.

