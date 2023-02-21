First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FAF. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in First American Financial by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,727 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 19.7% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 28,814 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after acquiring an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First American Financial alerts:

First American Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of First American Financial stock opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.53 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens upgraded shares of First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.