First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in First American Financial by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $624,215,000 after buying an additional 303,214 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,329,000 after buying an additional 605,253 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $206,981,000 after buying an additional 90,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in First American Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,021,000 after purchasing an additional 73,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Stephens upgraded First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.24.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.28 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.60%.

First American Financial Profile

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

Featured Stories

