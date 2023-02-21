FORA Capital LLC Acquires 396 Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Get Rating) (TSE:RCI.B) by 4.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,960 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 19.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 20.9% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,277 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,947,000 after purchasing an additional 25,077 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 241.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 26,415 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 18,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 18,316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RCI opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $24.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.71, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. Rogers Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.23 and a fifty-two week high of $64.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 59.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.31.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device and accessory financing, wireless home phone, device protection, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 11.3 million subscribers.

