FORA Capital LLC Acquires 4,131 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 107.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,975 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,131 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Matson were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Matson by 92.7% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 300.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 441 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 1,573.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 435 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Matson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MATX opened at $70.07 on Tuesday. Matson, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.06 and a fifty-two week high of $125.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 8th. Matson’s payout ratio is presently 3.65%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MATX. StockNews.com lowered shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Matson from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

