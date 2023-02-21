FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GO. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 97.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 55,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 27,257 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 18.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth approximately $439,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Grocery Outlet by 166.4% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 46,090 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

GO opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.47 and a twelve month high of $46.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.93, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Grocery Outlet

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Grocery Outlet news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $58,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $177,200 in the last ninety days. 11.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. TheStreet lowered shares of Grocery Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.