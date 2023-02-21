FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Position in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $530,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of New Fortress Energy by 84.8% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 49.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in New Fortress Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in New Fortress Energy by 41.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.16% of the company’s stock.

New Fortress Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NFE opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $39.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.47. New Fortress Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.11 and a 1 year high of $63.06.

New Fortress Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at New Fortress Energy

The company also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.547 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. New Fortress Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 255.64%.

In related news, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.79 per share, with a total value of $140,832.30. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,451,812.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Energy Transition Holdings Llc sold 6,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.56, for a total transaction of $314,364,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,559,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,164,506,583.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Katherine Wanner purchased 3,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.79 per share, for a total transaction of $140,832.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $3,451,812.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of New Fortress Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of New Fortress Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy from $53.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of New Fortress Energy to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.50.

New Fortress Energy Profile

New Fortress Energy, Inc is a holding company engaged in the management of integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure. It funds, builds, and operates natural gas infrastructure and logistics to deliver energy solutions. The company was founded by Wesley Robert Edens on February 25, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

