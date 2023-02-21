FORA Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YETI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,372,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,208,000 after acquiring an additional 90,088 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in YETI by 23.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,266,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,536 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in YETI by 6.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,613,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,692,000 after acquiring an additional 289,335 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 12.5% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,908,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,454,000 after acquiring an additional 434,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in YETI by 5.0% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,793,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,555,000 after acquiring an additional 181,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

YETI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen cut shares of YETI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of YETI in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of YETI from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of YETI from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.56.

YETI Stock Up 1.8 %

About YETI

YETI stock opened at $41.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.48.

(Get Rating)

YETI Holdings, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of products for the outdoor and recreation market. Its products include coolers, drinkware, travel bags, backpacks, multipurpose buckets, outdoor chairs, blankets, dog bowls, apparel, and accessories. The company was founded by Roy J.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.