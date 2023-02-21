FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 12,613 Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Folketrygdfondet increased its position in shares of Equinor ASA by 2,429.4% during the second quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 112,499,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,910,473,000 after buying an additional 108,051,631 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 42.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,186,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,086,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Equinor ASA during the first quarter worth about $55,819,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 47.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,752,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Equinor ASA by 648.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 904,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,429,000 after acquiring an additional 783,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQNR opened at $30.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $32.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $28.46 and a 1 year high of $42.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is 7.51%.

EQNR has been the topic of several research reports. Nordea Equity Research raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Equinor ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from $376.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA engages in the exploration, production, transport, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production Norway, Exploration and Production International, Exploration and Production USA, Marketing, Midstream, and Processing, Renewables, and and Other.

