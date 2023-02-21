FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 8,484 Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 1.5% during the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 28,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in Campbell Soup by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Campbell Soup by 121.5% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.09.

Insider Activity

Campbell Soup Price Performance

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at $5,651,031.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 44,232 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $2,497,338.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 136,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,720,283.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 37,354 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $2,123,948.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,651,031.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 21.05% of the company’s stock.

CPB stock opened at $52.35 on Tuesday. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $41.72 and a 1 year high of $57.78. The company has a market cap of $15.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day moving average of $51.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 26.43%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is 56.27%.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

Featured Stories

