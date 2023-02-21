FORA Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 9,592 Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPB. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 233.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 844.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SPB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Spectrum Brands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded Spectrum Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.17.

Shares of Spectrum Brands stock opened at $62.92 on Tuesday. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.93 and a 1-year high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.18). Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.53%. The business had revenue of $713.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 161.54%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc is a consumer products and home essentials company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware, plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn, garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents.

