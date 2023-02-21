FORA Capital LLC Buys New Holdings in SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,857,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $314,295,000 after acquiring an additional 419,067 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in SL Green Realty by 0.6% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,092,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,041,000 after acquiring an additional 13,511 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 53.2% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,941,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,976,000 after buying an additional 674,516 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 20.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,197,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,200,000 after buying an additional 204,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of SL Green Realty by 13.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,099,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,236,000 after buying an additional 131,984 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SLG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $88.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.13.

SL Green Realty Stock Performance

NYSE SLG opened at $37.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 1.49. SL Green Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $83.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $197.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $194.74 million. SL Green Realty had a negative return on equity of 1.62% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SL Green Realty Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.66%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -218.12%.

SL Green Realty Company Profile

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

