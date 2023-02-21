FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $554,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of HEICO during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 27.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEI opened at $176.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $163.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO Co. has a 12-month low of $126.95 and a 12-month high of $177.55.

HEICO Increases Dividend

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $609.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.74 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that HEICO Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HEICO news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $71,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alan Schriesheim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.33, for a total value of $2,509,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,298,336.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 3,633 shares of company stock worth $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares worth $2,984,088. Corporate insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HEI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised HEICO from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.88.

HEICO Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

Featured Articles

