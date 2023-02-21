FORA Capital LLC Buys New Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 16.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 19.9% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PennyMac Financial Services Stock Performance
Shares of PFSI stock opened at $64.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.93. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.53 and a 12-month high of $73.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.
PennyMac Financial Services Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.54%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently commented on PFSI shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised PennyMac Financial Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered PennyMac Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.50.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Steven Richard Bailey sold 18,923 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total transaction of $1,255,162.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,914 shares in the company, valued at $790,255.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald J. White sold 6,136 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $395,097.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,536.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,809 shares of company stock worth $6,464,890 over the last quarter. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
PennyMac Financial Services Profile
PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.
