FORA Capital LLC Buys Shares of 24,713 Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 24,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Honda Motor by 4.7% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 101,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 3.0% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 128,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 47,504,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,240,000 after purchasing an additional 126,800 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 2.8% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 240,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,189,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honda Motor by 15.7% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,586,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,308,000 after purchasing an additional 215,706 shares during the period. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Honda Motor from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

Honda Motor Price Performance

Honda Motor Company Profile

NYSE:HMC opened at $25.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.14. The firm has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.75. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $21.43 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of automobiles, motorcycles, and power products. It operates through the following segments: Automobile, Motorcycle, Financial Services, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Automobile segment manufactures and sells automobiles and related accessories.

